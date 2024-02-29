By Anna Ellis •
Published: 29 Feb 2024 • 11:03
Berlin's tourism triumph: Setting new records. Image: visitBerlin / Facebook.com.
Berlin’s tourism scene is bouncing back strong!
In 2023, a whopping 12.1 million visitors flocked to the city, clocking in 29.6 million overnight stays.
That’s a 16% jump in guests and a 12 per cent rise in overnight stays, according to Franziska Giffey, Berlin’s Senator for Economic Affairs.
Franziska Giffey confirmed: “2023 was a very successful year for Berlin’s tourism and convention business.”
“This positive trend is sure to continue.”
“We are among the top cities in Europe alongside London and Paris, and Berlin was recently voted one of the most interesting destinations in the world alongside New York and Cape Town.”
“With more than twelve million guests from all over the world and around 30 million overnight stays last year, the trend is quite obvious: Berlin is luring an ever-growing number of tourists.”
The senator added: “The city’s cosmopolitanism and tolerance, culture and creativity, neighbourhoods and metropolis, innovation and economic strength together with its commitment to urban tourism are the aces up our sleeve.”
“This development is beneficial for our entire city and we will continue to systematically support the industry in order to secure important jobs and make Berlin one of the most attractive, innovative and sustainable cities in the world – in other words, a place that everyone should visit at least once in their lives.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.