By Anna Ellis • Published: 29 Feb 2024 • 11:03

Berlin's tourism triumph: Setting new records. Image: visitBerlin / Facebook.com.

Berlin’s tourism scene is bouncing back strong!

In 2023, a whopping 12.1 million visitors flocked to the city, clocking in 29.6 million overnight stays.

That’s a 16% jump in guests and a 12 per cent rise in overnight stays, according to Franziska Giffey, Berlin’s Senator for Economic Affairs.

Franziska Giffey confirmed: “2023 was a very successful year for Berlin’s tourism and convention business.”

“This positive trend is sure to continue.”

“We are among the top cities in Europe alongside London and Paris, and Berlin was recently voted one of the most interesting destinations in the world alongside New York and Cape Town.”

“With more than twelve million guests from all over the world and around 30 million overnight stays last year, the trend is quite obvious: Berlin is luring an ever-growing number of tourists.”

The senator added: “The city’s cosmopolitanism and tolerance, culture and creativity, neighbourhoods and metropolis, innovation and economic strength together with its commitment to urban tourism are the aces up our sleeve.”

“This development is beneficial for our entire city and we will continue to systematically support the industry in order to secure important jobs and make Berlin one of the most attractive, innovative and sustainable cities in the world – in other words, a place that everyone should visit at least once in their lives.”