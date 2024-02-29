By Anna Ellis •
Published: 29 Feb 2024
The Footprint of Thaw by artist, Fernando Moleres. Image: Concejalía de Cultura de Alicante / Facebook
Alicante’s Seneca Space recently opened a captivating exhibition called La Huella del Deshiela (The Footprint of Thaw), featuring the powerful work of three-time World Press Photo winner, Fernando Moleres.
Nayma Beldjilali, the Councillor for Culture, highlighted the importance of the exhibition, saying, “We will see high-quality images that make us think deeply about the effects of melting ice in the Arctic and how it affects all of us.”
Moleres’ exhibition includes a series of captivating photos, a striking video installation, and insightful reports about polar landscapes.
He started this project in 2015, carefully documenting how global warming is impacting the Arctic.
You can visit the exhibition until March 17 during the venue’s regular hours: Tuesday to Saturday, from 10:30.AM to 1:30.PM and from 5:00.PM to 8:00.PM and Sundays, from 10:30.AM to 1:30.PM.
For more information on the exhibition, head to Espacio Seneca, Plaza de Quijano 2, Alicante, email: espacio.seneca@alicante.es or call: (+34) 965147160
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
