European architects unite in Benidorm

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 29 Feb 2024 • 18:20

Benidorm city, daytime Credit: Benidorm Council, Facebook

The EASA (European Assembly of Architecture Students) looks forward to uniting in Benidorm this summer to study the city´s innovative flair.

The EASA was founded following the teachers´ strike in Liverpool in 1981 when students of architecture began developing study projects outside of schools. The community has now been holding assemblies of students for 43 years and has become the largest unit for architecture students in Europe.

This year, the assembly is to be held in Benidorm from July 28 until August 11, bringing together about 400 participants from 30 different countries.

This will be EASA´s first visit to the Valencian Community and Benidorm has been chosen for its diversity and eco-friendly modernity.

The Mayor, Toni Perez, expressed his delight in hosting the EASA assembly, “for the free exchange of ideas, in which several hundred young people will reflectively and creatively navigate the Benidorm phenomenon.”

Architects across Europe have been especially inspired by the city´s innovative character, as its urban model has been described by the Mayor as, “compact and tall, consuming the sky and very little land.”

With the first-ever AI hotel room in the country being installed in Benidorm this year, the city continues to grow in its attraction for tourists.

However, it is the unity and balance between tourism and domesticity that intrigues the students.

During their stay, they plan to investigate Benidorm´s unique model, holding workshops with debates, organising audiovisual experiences and interacting with the citizens.