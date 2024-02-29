From rescue to refuge: Andrea’s Animal Rescue

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 29 Feb 2024 • 12:12
From Rescue to Sanctuary
Image: andreasanimalrescue.com
Andrea’s Animal Rescue (AAR), started its compassionate journey in August 2008. The inception was spurred by the rescue of Henrietta, a female donkey with severe tumours found abandoned by the motorway, marking the beginning of AAR’s mission to care for neglected animals.
Initially founded to support Henrietta’s costly treatment, AAR flourished into the Henrietta Foundation after her unfortunate passing. Today, the combined efforts of AAR and the Henrietta Foundation provide a home for over 100 donkeys, ponies, dogs, and cats. These animals, once victims of neglect, now enjoy a sprawling 10-acre sanctuary in Mazarron.
AAR sustains its noble cause through two charity shops in Mazarrón and Roldán. The shops serve as a lifeline, ensuring the well-being of the animals, with donations and volunteer support being crucial. A weekly Camposol Collection Day, where unwanted items are collected, supplements the funding.
Looking ahead, AAR invites the community to join its fundraising trip to Benidorm on Sunday, April 28, promising a day of shopping, leisure, and fun. Tickets are available at various pick-up points, extending an invitation to be a part of this heartwarming initiative. For more information about the events or to donate contact 690 906 565/ 604 129 024 or visit their website andreasanimalrescue.com.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
