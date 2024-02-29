Go Green: Jurado Lorca Park’s facelift begins

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 29 Feb 2024 • 18:18
A Green Makeover Unveiled
Image: Velez Malaga Town Hall
VELEZ-MALAGA City Council has awarded a €183,040 contract to Lagar Medioambiente S.L. for the revitalisation of the iconic Jurado Lorca Park in the city centre. The 9,000 m² green space, bordered by Avenida de la Hispanidad, Calle Magallanes, Avenida Vivar Téllez, and Calle Juan Sebastián Elcano, will undergo a comprehensive makeover.
The first step, focusing on levelling the ground, enhancing access, and renovating the pond, aims to overcome design challenges that currently limit the creation of open spaces for terraces or large playgrounds. The reform also aims to improve accessibility, addressing current entrance challenges for people with reduced mobility due to steps.
Lagar Medioambiente S.L. won the bid and will start a two-month project, replacing pavement and reconfiguring central passages. Later stages will revamp the park’s western side, adding a narrower boulevard entrance and more green spaces.
Key features involve removing the central hill to make the entire path accessible with a 6 per cent slope. The park’s pond will be upgraded, adding a 15,000-litre cistern for water supply and a new aeration, filtration, and purification system. Later, the central garden will be replaced with a large children’s play area, surrounded by pergolas for shade. This project aims to turn Jurado Lorca Park into a modern, inclusive, and vibrant urban oasis.
