Golden Connections Club: Tackling loneliness

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 29 Feb 2024 • 10:28

Combat loneliness and create a brighter future. Image: Shutterstock/ SeventyFour

IN response to the growing issue of loneliness among seniors, the Age Concern Golden Connections Club is making its debut, offering a solution to the social isolation faced by individuals aged 55 and above. The club, in collaboration with Rendezvous, Camposol, aims to combat loneliness and foster friendships.

Creating Lasting Bonds: Inside the Golden Connections Club

The club provides a welcoming space for seniors to meet monthly, share experiences, and form lasting bonds. The initiative emphasises inclusivity and accessibility, welcoming both social butterflies and those looking to expand their social circles. The goal is to create a supportive community where everyone feels valued and heard.

Mark Your Calendars: Inaugural Monthly Lunch on April 3rd

The inaugural monthly lunch is scheduled for Wednesday, April 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Rendezvous on Camposol A Sector, with subsequent lunches held at the same time on the first Wednesday of every month. Tickets, priced at €7, include a delightful lunch.

How to Join: Ticket Information and Locations

Tickets are available at Rendezvous during opening hours or at the Age Concern Social Centre on Camposol C Sector. For more information on joining the Golden Connections Club or supporting the initiative, visit their Facebook page or contact 634 344 589 or 623 118 062.

For more Costa Calida news and events click here