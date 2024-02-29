By Anna Ellis • Published: 29 Feb 2024 • 14:10

In harmony: Crescendo International Choir welcomes new voices. Image: Crescendo International Choir / Facebook

The Crescendo International Choir offers a welcoming environment for anyone interested in singing, regardless of their previous experience or ability to read music.

Rehearsals take place every Thursday evening at the Rincon de Miguel restaurant in Los Montesinos from 5:30 PM to 7:45 PM.

You’ll find a diverse repertoire at Crescendo, ranging from musicals to spirituals, pop to classical, and everything in between, including nursery rhymes!

The choir comprises members from various nationalities, including Dutch, British, German, Finnish and Danish, making it truly international, with a Spanish Musical Director and Pianist.

For more information, visit the website at crescendo-choir.com or follow the group on Facebook at Crescendo Choir.

If you have any questions, feel free to reach out via email at info@crescendo-choir.com.

Joining Crescendo not only offers the opportunity to enjoy singing but also contributes to charitable causes across Spain.

Based in Torrevieja on the Costa Blanca, Spain, it is registered as a charitable organisation and has made many contributions to charities all over Spain and in particular in Alicante Province.