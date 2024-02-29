Local Author sees the Light

By Katriona Sporkmann • Updated: 29 Feb 2024 • 11:10

Author Susan Starkey Credit: https://lifeafterdeath.uk

Local resident Susan Starkey has an enthralling story to tell. In her book, ‘Life After Death Beyond Doubt’, Susan describes her profound transformation from sceptic to believer.

Originally married to a diplomat, Susan spent many years travelling the world. After her husband’s tragic death, she returned to the UK and built a career with a London investment bank. For years, she worked hard, building a reputation as a tough negotiator and careerwoman.

Susan’s horror at the terrorist attack of 9/11 upon New York initially caused her to question her life. Having realised that working long hours in a high-pressure environment no longer served her true longings, she decided to move to Spain.

It was there, in the mountains of Andalusia, that she experienced events for which nothing in her life could possibly have prepared her.

A series of connections led her to try ‘automatic writing’ and by this practice, she became aware of a very different world. Exploring and developing her connection with the unknown, Susan began to experience a profound sense of life beyond the mortal realm.

In her book, she describes meeting and communicating with beings who helped her to embrace her newfound gifts. In one tale, she recounts the way in which she was guided to a ruin in a vision which, against all probability, she later discovered high in the mountains.

Susan has experienced astonishing synchronicities which have led her to share these experiences. She feels that her own transformation from scepticism to spirituality can help others to open their minds to a wider experience of life and to lighten the fear of the unknown.

‘I wanted to give people hope and comfort’, she explained, ‘so many of us have lost dear ones and are grieving, but my experiences have shown me that death is not the end’.

Life After Death Beyond Doubt is available on Amazon, or through the website: https://lifeafterdeath.uk/