Madrid Hospitals achieve global recognition

What does it take for a hospital to be considered among the world’s best? The Community of Madrid can more than likely provide some insights.
On Thursday, February 20, Madrid announced a remarkable achievement, with seven of its public hospitals ranking among the top 250 globally, according to Newsweek’s latest ‘World’s Best Hospitals 2024’ list.
This prestigious roundup, released annually by the American magazine, evaluates over 2,400 healthcare institutions across 30 countries, including both public and private facilities.
This international acclaim, as revealed on February 29, highlights La Paz and 12 de Octubre hospitals leading the charge for Spain, securing the 46th and 54th spots respectively.
The Ministry of Health disclosed that other notable mentions include Gregorio Marañon, Ramon y Cajal, Clinico San Carlos, Fundacion Jimenez Diaz, and Puerta de Hierro, all showing significant improvement from the previous year’s standings.
The evaluation process involved the insights of over 85,000 healthcare experts, including doctors and hospital administrators, complemented by patient satisfaction surveys.
This comprehensive approach also took into account quality care metrics and patient safety indicators, such as the staffing ratios of doctors to nurses and the adoption of Patient Reported Outcomes Measures (PROMs).
On a national scale, Newsweek’s ‘World’s Best Hospitals Spain 2024’ saw Madrid’s hospitals dominate with 14 entries among the most esteemed in the country.
La Paz and 12 de Octubre once again led the list, followed closely by other regional facilities, showcasing the breadth and depth of Madrid’s commitment to healthcare excellence.
The inclusion of these hospitals underscores the region’s dedication to superior healthcare delivery, marked by a consistent push towards quality and patient satisfaction.
