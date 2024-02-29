By Anna Ellis • Published: 29 Feb 2024 • 17:39

Melodic marvel: Beethoven piano extravaganza in Alicante. Image: Francesco Piemontesi / Facebook

Classical music enthusiasts, mark your calendars!

On March 4 at 8:00 PM, head to Teatro Principal de Alicante to experience the mastery of Francesco Piemontesi as he performs Beethoven on the piano.

Originally from Locarno, Switzerland, Piemontesi is renowned for his interpretations of German classical and romantic music.

He’s a regular performer with top orchestras worldwide and has been the artistic director of the Settimane Musicali di Ascona festival since 2012.

His repertoire includes a wide range of composers, from Bach and Handel to Ravel and Rachmaninoff.

Piemontesi’s influences include notable pianists like Arie Vardi, Alfred Brendel, and Cecile Ousset.

With acclaimed recordings of Schubert, Debussy, and Mozart, Piemontesi’s latest release on Pentatone features Liszt’s Sonata in B Minor and Transcendental Studies.

To attend, visit the Box Office at Plaza Chapí, 03001 in Alicante, open from midday to 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

For more information, email informacion@teatroprincipaldealicante.com or call (+34) 965202380.