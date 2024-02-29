Trending:

Mojacar celebrated Andalucia Day

By John Smith • Published: 29 Feb 2024 • 10:42

Raising of the Andalucian flag Credit: Mojacar Council

Mojacar celebrated Andalucia Day 2024 with the raising of the Andalucian flag in the Plaza del Ayuntamiento in the presence of councillors and many members of the public.

Raising of the flag

Mayor Francisco García Cerdá had the honour of undertaking the official flag raising while the locality’s Municipal Band performed the Andalucian anthem on February 28

Once the Andalucian flag was flying along with the national and European Union flags, the Municipal Band performed  a selection of paso dobles and traditional music to entertain those who were gathered there.

The council arranged for the preparation of a huge paella and all present were invited to enjoy a free plateful as part of the celebration.

The day was completed with a performance of “Sangre Flamenca” and many considered that the celebration in Mojacar hit all of the right notes.

Schoolchildren involved

Prior to this on February 27, some 350 local schoolchildren were invited to enjoy a typical ‘Andalucian Breakfast’ of bread, tomato and olive oil whilst dressed in typical Andalucian costume.

According to the council this was an ideal way to promote the healthy Mediterranean style cuisine, using local products and instilling in the young people popular traditions.

