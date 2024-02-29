By Anna Ellis • Published: 29 Feb 2024 • 19:49

New skies to explore: Alicante-Elche Airport enjoys new route to Riga, Latvia. Image: airBaltic.

The Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport has expanded its international reach with the introduction of a new route to Riga, Latvia, courtesy of the airline airBaltic.

Operating twice a week, this new connection offers travellers access to the vibrant capital of Latvia.

AirBaltic will deploy its state-of-the-art Airbus A220-300 aircraft for this route, boasting a capacity of 148 passengers.

Flights will initially be available on Tuesdays and Saturdays until March 31st.

As the summer season commences, starting from April 1st, the airline will adjust its schedule to accommodate travellers’ needs, with flights departing on Mondays and Fridays until the end of October.