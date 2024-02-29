News in brief: Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 29 Feb 2024 • 13:13

Image: Shuttersstock/Karen Dole

Craft Sale

MABS Mazarron is holding a craft sale on March 1 at the Costa Café Camposol, Commercial Sector B from 10 am to 1 pm. There will be quality handmade crafts and crafts on offer so pop down and support a good cause.

Aladin

THE Aladin ‘Gran Circo Alaska’ (Great Alaska Circus) will be at Centro Comercial Mandarache in Cartagena from March 1 until March 10. Don’t miss the magic, to find out more or to purchase tickets see entradas360.com.

Easter Camp

THE San Javier Town Council is hosting a free children’s Easter Camp from March 25 until April 5 from 9 am until 2 pm. To register just fill in the form on the town hall website sanjavier.es. Registration is open until March 1.

Catamaran Cup

LOS Alcazares will host the ‘Copa de España Clase Catamaran’ (The Spanish Catamaran Cup) from March 8 until March 10. This is a competition of great importance that will attract more than 100 sailors.

German Mastiffs

LAS Gredas de Bolnuevo will host the 10th National Monographic Competition for German Mastiffs on March 3. Renowned judge Andrzej Szutkiewicz ensures fair evaluation, making it a crucial qualifier for the CEDDA Cup.

Flamenco Festival

THE International Flamenco Festival, ‘Quiero Flamenco,’ (I love Flamenco) returns to Lorca featuring acclaimed dancer Farruquito as the headliner. Scheduled for May 24 at the Margarita Lozano Auditorium. Tickets, priced between €20 and €25, are available at the Teatro Guerra box office and www.bacantix.com

