Rincon de la Victoria: Celebrating equality all month long

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 29 Feb 2024 • 20:20

Rincón de la Victoria Embraces Equality Image: Shutterstock/ BearFotos

RINCON de la Victoria is set to kick off a month-long celebration honouring International Women’s Day on March 4. The Women and Equality Department has curated a diverse lineup of events running throughout March, featuring workshops, theatre performances, roundtable discussions, musical shows, and exhibitions, all centred around the theme of gender equality.

Empowering Workshops

Olga Cervantes, the Councillor for Social Welfare, highlighted the collaboration between various community organisations and the cultural sector in crafting this extensive program. ‘Our aim is to promote equal opportunities for women and men while raising awareness about persistent inequalities,’ she emphasised, noting the prevalence of gender disparities in various aspects of life, including employment, wages, and incidents of sexual violence.

Mayor’s Call to Action

Mayor Francisco Salado commended Rincón de la Victoria’s commitment to gender equality and urged collective efforts toward prevention, awareness, and education. Activities kick off on March 4 with a self-defence workshop for women at the Municipal Indoor Pavilion ‘Rubén Ruzafa’ in Torre de Benagalbón.

Tribute Exhibition: ‘Women of the World’

The highlight of March 8, International Women’s Day, includes a morning march followed by a FITFLAMC session at Plaza Pepe el Boticario. Additionally, Cruz Roja’s exhibition ‘Women of the World’ will open at the town hall patio, paying tribute to women’s contributions and resilience.

