By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 29 Feb 2024 • 11:11
Easy strolls and good company
Image: The Shamrock Roamers Walking Club
IN a bid to promote leisurely outdoor activities, the Shamrock Roamers Walking Club is inviting residents and visitors alike to join their weekly 2 to 3-hour walks across the scenic landscapes of Nerja, Maro, Torrox, and Frigiliana. The club, known for its easy-going ambiance, welcomes participants of all fitness levels.
No reservations are required, and interested individuals can simply show up at the designated meeting place to pay on the day. The inclusive fee of €15 covers the walk and a delightful light lunch, making it a perfect opportunity to unwind in the company of fellow nature enthusiasts.
With a focus on enjoyment over endurance, the Shamrock Roamers aim to provide a relaxed and enjoyable experience for all participants. Lace up those walking shoes and enjoy a refreshing journey through the picturesque countryside while making new friends. For more information contact Jon on 0034 647 273 502.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
