By Anna Ellis • Published: 29 Feb 2024 • 13:00

Streets alive with faith: Elche's passion play hits the historic centre. Image: Ayuntamiento de Elche.

The Department of Culture has announced an extraordinary rendition of The Passion of Elche through the streets of the city’s historic centre.

This travelling performance is a special commemoration of the Jerusalem Cultural Group’s 40th anniversary.

Scheduled for March 23, the Saturday before Palm Sunday, the performance will unfold across six different locations in Elche’s historic centre, each representing a scene from the Passion of Christ.

Starting at 9:00.PM, the journey will begin from Hort de Baix to Molí Real, featuring pivotal scenes such as the Last Supper, the Garden Prayer, and the arrest of Jesus.

The depiction will continue in Traspalacio, portraying Peter’s denials and Jesus’ encounter with Pilate, before culminating in the crucifixion.

In addition to the street performance, the Jerusalem Cultural Group will stage The Passion of Elche at the Grand Theatre on Good Friday, March 29, with free admission, and on Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday, with ticket sales contributing to the group’s continued endeavours.

Since its inception in 1984, the Jerusalem Cultural Group, comprising around a hundred dedicated members, has passionately brought the Passion of Elche to life.

The declaration of the Passion of Elche as a Festival of Provincial Tourist Interest in 2015 underscores its cultural significance.