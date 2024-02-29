Swan devoted to Altea´s Villa Blanca

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 29 Feb 2024 • 19:23

A swan by the lake Credit: Helena Jacona, Flickr

As the sunny streets of Altea change in visitors and inhabitants, she remains devoted to the town. Introducing Altea´s oldest swan, Paca.

Paca, the swan, is the emblem and phenomenon of Altea´s Villa Blanca.

The members of the Somos Gos animal charity organisation, alongside locals and regularly visiting tourists of Altea, had all noticed the beautiful swan who hadn´t left the town for over thirty years, despite being able to emigrate.

The president of Somos Gos, Matiola Terrer, stated, “We estimate that Paca is between 31 and 31 years old. We have been taking care of her since 2016 but I’ve lived in Altea for 29 years and I have always known her.”

The locals have now gotten so attached to Paca that in the case of a recent emergency, the swan´s life was saved due to residents´ quick collaboration and care.

One of the members of the Facebook group We Love Albir and Altea had found Paca injured, with a fishing line wrapped around her neck and urged for help nearby. Immediately, the Somos Gos association came to the rescue and saved Paca´s life.

Although an accident, the members of Somos Gos, having such a long relationship with the swan, ask the visitors to be respectful to the animal and not feed her, as she is not a pet that needs to be fed by humans and has by now become Altea´s loved community member.