Swing into Spring: Murcia Jazz Festival

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 29 Feb 2024 • 17:17
: Get into the rhythm
Image: Shutterstock/ Fortune-stock
GET ready for the Murcia Jazz Festival from March 1 to 17. This year’s stellar lineup includes New York’s finest Catherine Rusell, versatile artist Antonio Lizana, pianist Moisés P. Sánchez, and the family-friendly Capitán Corchea. The musical extravaganza features talents like Shenandoah Jazz Project, Sir Charles, Lucía Rey Trío, Carmen Lancho Quartet, and Bänz Oester & The Rainmakers.
The grand finale, a free street swing performance by Swing Shot Band, promises a rhythmic morning at the University of Murcia Plaza. From local theatres to jazz clubs and university plazas, the festival brings jazz in various styles – from blues-infused to classical, flamenco, New York avant-garde, and contemporary jazz from Murcia.
Since its 2020 inception, the Murcia Jazz Festival aims to reintroduce a diverse jazz experience, including family-friendly shows and street performances, while supporting local talent in the Murcia region. Check out www.murciajazzfestival.com for the full schedule and details.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
