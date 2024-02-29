Swing into Spring: Murcia Jazz Festival

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 29 Feb 2024 • 17:17

: Get into the rhythm Image: Shutterstock/ Fortune-stock

GET ready for the Murcia Jazz Festival from March 1 to 17. This year’s stellar lineup includes New York’s finest Catherine Rusell, versatile artist Antonio Lizana, pianist Moisés P. Sánchez, and the family-friendly Capitán Corchea. The musical extravaganza features talents like Shenandoah Jazz Project, Sir Charles, Lucía Rey Trío, Carmen Lancho Quartet, and Bänz Oester & The Rainmakers.

Star-Studded Lineup: New York’s Finest and Local Talents Converge

The grand finale, a free street swing performance by Swing Shot Band, promises a rhythmic morning at the University of Murcia Plaza. From local theatres to jazz clubs and university plazas, the festival brings jazz in various styles – from blues-infused to classical, flamenco, New York avant-garde, and contemporary jazz from Murcia.

Jazz for All: Family-Friendly Shows and Street Performances Galore

Since its 2020 inception, the Murcia Jazz Festival aims to reintroduce a diverse jazz experience, including family-friendly shows and street performances, while supporting local talent in the Murcia region. Check out www.murciajazzfestival.com for the full schedule and details.

For more Costa Calida news and events click here