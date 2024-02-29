Trail-blazing Mazarron: Back-to-back ‘Blue Trails’ awards

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 29 Feb 2024 • 14:14
Exploring Mazarrón's natural wonders
Image: mazarron.es
MAZARRON earns its second consecutive ‘Blue Trails’ award from the ‘Blue Trails’ program for the Sierra de las Herrerías – Coto Fortuna route. This circular 11 km trail, starting in La Atalaya, offers panoramic views of Mazarrón‘s inland scenery and the coastline, guiding visitors to the historically and culturally significant Coto Fortuna mining site.
The accolade, presented by the Association for Environmental and Consumer Education (ADEAC), highlights Mazarrón’s commitment to sustainable tourism beyond the conventional sun-and-beach offerings. This recognition aligns with the town’s broader efforts to diversify its tourism while emphasising the preservation of natural and cultural heritage. Mazarrón’s collaboration with ADEAC, including Blue Flags for beaches and marinas, further solidifies its dedication to tourism excellence and environmental sustainability.
In 2022, Mazarrón gained acclaim for the Blue Trail of Calas de Bolnuevo, showcasing the pristine beauty of Bolnuevo’s coast, passing through the protected area of Sierra de las Moreras.
For more Costa Calida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.