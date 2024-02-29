Trail-blazing Mazarron: Back-to-back ‘Blue Trails’ awards

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 29 Feb 2024 • 14:14

Exploring Mazarrón's natural wonders Image: mazarron.es

MAZARRON earns its second consecutive ‘Blue Trails’ award from the ‘Blue Trails’ program for the Sierra de las Herrerías – Coto Fortuna route. This circular 11 km trail, starting in La Atalaya, offers panoramic views of Mazarrón‘s inland scenery and the coastline, guiding visitors to the historically and culturally significant Coto Fortuna mining site.

ADEAC Accolade Highlights Mazarrón’s Excellence

The accolade, presented by the Association for Environmental and Consumer Education (ADEAC), highlights Mazarrón’s commitment to sustainable tourism beyond the conventional sun-and-beach offerings. This recognition aligns with the town’s broader efforts to diversify its tourism while emphasising the preservation of natural and cultural heritage. Mazarrón’s collaboration with ADEAC, including Blue Flags for beaches and marinas, further solidifies its dedication to tourism excellence and environmental sustainability.

Previous Success: Blue Trail of Calas de Bolnuevo in 2022

In 2022, Mazarrón gained acclaim for the Blue Trail of Calas de Bolnuevo, showcasing the pristine beauty of Bolnuevo’s coast, passing through the protected area of Sierra de las Moreras.

