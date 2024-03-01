A taste of Malaga comes to Torremolinos

By Kevin Fraser Park • Updated: 01 Mar 2024 • 14:16

Photo of Sabor a Málaga in Torremolinos 2023: Malaga Provincial Council

The Sabor a Málaga fair is in Torremolinos until Sunday March 3 on Avenida Palma de Mallorca with live cooking demonstrations, product presentations, tastings and musical performances in the first regional fair of the season.

Tomorrow, the Sabor a Málaga Fair kicks off in Torremolinos, with a total of 36 producers from all parts of the province and a programme of 20 activities to showcase the qualities and characteristics of the products.

This year, in addition to the usual workshops, tastings and show cookings, an action has been designed for foreign visitors and residents to discover the flavours of Malaga through a multicultural experience.

This will be the first regional fair of the season and will be open from 11am to 10pm on Saturday and from 11am to 9pm on Sunday.

The Palma de Mallorca avenue in the municipality will host this exhibition, which is part of the Semana Blanca (White Week) and a complement to the celebrations to mark the Day of Andalucia. Among the products on sale will be extra virgin olive oils, PDO Malaga and Sierras de Malaga wines, goat’s cheeses, sausages, honey, food supplements, essential oils, eggs, tropical fruits, jams and preserved vegetables, as well as homemade croquettes, nuts, table olives and pickles, coffees, craft beers, distillates, chocolates, sweets and breads, among others.

A wide variety of local products

Those who come to visit the Sabor a Málaga Fair in Torremolinos will have access to a wide variety of local products from the municipalities of Alfarnatejo, Alhaurín el Grande, Antequera, Ardales, Arriate, Campillos, Cártama, Colmenar, Cútar, El Burgo, Málaga, Manilva, Mijas, Mollina, Nerja, Pizarra, Ronda, Valle de Abdalajís, Vélez-Málaga, Villanueva de la Concepción and Yunquera.

The Diputación de Málaga has also organised around 20 activities, including live cooking, workshops, product presentations, tastings and samplings to be shared with the public. Visitors will be entertained with various musical performances and flamenco dance shows to enjoy a long weekend in Torremolinos.

At midday on Saturday, the programme of activities will begin with a sampling and tasting of Malaga craft beers. At 1pm, artisan croquettes made by a family bakery in La Axarquía will be the stars and, from 2pm onwards, chef Txema Fernández will talk about his new ideas for mini hamburgers.

At 5pm the fair’s stage will be filled with Malaga’s chacinería (cured pork products), offering a tasting session for those attending. The last two activities on Saturday will be a performance by the Al Andalus ballet of Leli Martín and the musical performance of Naiala Narciso, at 7pm and 8pm respectively.

On Sunday, Sabor a Málaga will begin its activities at mid-morning, focusing on artisan bread, then at 1pm, organic eggs and the delight of enjoying them with good homemade bread will be demonstrated. At 4pm, there will be a presentation of fruit preserves and jams and how to enjoy them in a healthy way, all year round. The fair is due to end at 9pm.