By Anna Ellis •
Published: 01 Mar 2024 • 9:00
Baby blues in Alicante: Birth rates plummet to historic lows. Image: Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com.
The birth rate in the province of Alicante continues its downward trend, nearing historic lows according to provisional data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) for 2023.
With 13,118 births registered in the region last year, a decrease of 144 from 2022, it’s evident that this decline is ongoing, with little prospect of immediate reversal.
The decline in births is approaching its lowest point in recent memory, possibly occurring this year or by 2025 if current trends persist.
In 2023, the number of newborns in Alicante only surpassed figures from 1995, 1996, and 1997.
Each passing year sees the circle of data from lower years narrowing further.
The lowest point was reached 27 years ago, with 12,811 births, just 307 more than in 2023.
While the lowest number of births in decades is yet to come, this trend has been ongoing for some time in relative terms.
In 1997, there were around 922 births per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to only 672.6 in 2023.
Not only are fewer children being born, but the population has also grown due to immigration and previous birth rates, making the presence of young minors in society increasingly rare.
Another significant factor is the decreasing number of women from previous generations reaching motherhood.
For instance, in 1992, 6,897 girls were born in Alicante municipalities, compared to 8,445 a decade earlier.
Looking back to 2008, the peak of recent birth rates, and tracing back 31 years, in 1977, 10,177 girls were born in the province.
The contrast is stark.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.