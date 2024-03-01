By Anna Ellis • Published: 01 Mar 2024 • 9:00

Baby blues in Alicante: Birth rates plummet to historic lows. Image: Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com.

The birth rate in the province of Alicante continues its downward trend, nearing historic lows according to provisional data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) for 2023.

With 13,118 births registered in the region last year, a decrease of 144 from 2022, it’s evident that this decline is ongoing, with little prospect of immediate reversal.

The decline in births is approaching its lowest point in recent memory, possibly occurring this year or by 2025 if current trends persist.

In 2023, the number of newborns in Alicante only surpassed figures from 1995, 1996, and 1997.

Each passing year sees the circle of data from lower years narrowing further.

The lowest point was reached 27 years ago, with 12,811 births, just 307 more than in 2023.

While the lowest number of births in decades is yet to come, this trend has been ongoing for some time in relative terms.

In 1997, there were around 922 births per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to only 672.6 in 2023.

Not only are fewer children being born, but the population has also grown due to immigration and previous birth rates, making the presence of young minors in society increasingly rare.

Another significant factor is the decreasing number of women from previous generations reaching motherhood.

For instance, in 1992, 6,897 girls were born in Alicante municipalities, compared to 8,445 a decade earlier.

Looking back to 2008, the peak of recent birth rates, and tracing back 31 years, in 1977, 10,177 girls were born in the province.

The contrast is stark.