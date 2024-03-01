Baroque Market in Huercal Overa

By John Smith •
Published: 01 Mar 2024 • 13:49
Plenty to see and do at the Baroque market
Credit: Huercal Overa Council Facebook
From March 1 to March 3 residents and visitors to Huercal Overa will be able to enjoy a Baroque Market and Historical Recreation of the Villazgo Exemption.
It was on March 3, 1668 that Huercal Overa was formally separated from Lorca and became a town in its own right.
The intention is to not only celebrate this important stage in the development of the municipality but also to give people an idea of how the town might have looked at that time.
A group of re-enactors will spend the three days parading through the town carrying out activities from the period and answering questions about life in the mid-17th century.
The main activity of the historical recreation will be the representation of the delivery of the deeds to the Warden of the new town, with an explanation of how the emancipation from Lorca was achieved after much effort, with a reading of the Deed of Exemption.
The market which opens at 5pm on March 1 will also feature a number of special events including, falconry, parades, dance, and a fencing exhibition as well as a Gymkhana for children aged 10 and above.
