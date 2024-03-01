By Anna Ellis •
Published: 01 Mar 2024 • 13:00
Breathing on the edge: Alicante and Elche lead Spain in air quality. Image: CC7 / Shutterstock.com.
The focus on improving air quality in urban areas is intensifying, with stricter regulations from the EU and guidelines from the WHO aiming to reduce pollution levels.
Alicante and Elche have come under scrutiny as two of the few major Spanish cities recently assessed for their air quality by Ecologistas en Acción, based on the latest available data.
Alongside Vitoria-Gasteiz and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, these cities have managed to keep their nitrogen dioxide emissions within legal limits.
However, they still exceed the WHO’s recommended levels.
Additionally, they face challenges with emissions from smaller sources, highlighting the need for comprehensive measures to address air pollution.
In Alicante, nitrogen dioxide levels average 14 micrograms per cubic metre, while Elche slightly lowers the figure to 13.
Despite falling below the legal limit of twenty micrograms per cubic metre, they surpass the WHO’s recommended level of ten.
Furthermore, both cities exceed legal limits for fine particle emissions, with Alicante at 14 micrograms per cubic metre and Elche at 12.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.