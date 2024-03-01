By Anna Ellis • Published: 01 Mar 2024 • 13:00

Breathing on the edge: Alicante and Elche lead Spain in air quality. Image: CC7 / Shutterstock.com.

The focus on improving air quality in urban areas is intensifying, with stricter regulations from the EU and guidelines from the WHO aiming to reduce pollution levels.

Alicante and Elche have come under scrutiny as two of the few major Spanish cities recently assessed for their air quality by Ecologistas en Acción, based on the latest available data.

Alongside Vitoria-Gasteiz and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, these cities have managed to keep their nitrogen dioxide emissions within legal limits.

However, they still exceed the WHO’s recommended levels.

Additionally, they face challenges with emissions from smaller sources, highlighting the need for comprehensive measures to address air pollution.

In Alicante, nitrogen dioxide levels average 14 micrograms per cubic metre, while Elche slightly lowers the figure to 13.

Despite falling below the legal limit of twenty micrograms per cubic metre, they surpass the WHO’s recommended level of ten.

Furthermore, both cities exceed legal limits for fine particle emissions, with Alicante at 14 micrograms per cubic metre and Elche at 12.