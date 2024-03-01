Buzz off you pesky mosquitos

By John Smith • Published: 01 Mar 2024 • 13:04

Spraying likely breeding grounds Credit: Vera Council

Although the Vera Council is vigilant against mosquito infestation throughout the year, it is currently intensifying its activities due to the warm weather.

Destroying the larvae

Warm weather and stagnant water encourages breeding so current actions are focusing on attempting to attack the insects at the larvae stage before the eggs hatch which is considered to be the most effective time to take action.

A particular biocide has been chosen which when mixed with water attacks the larvae but being highly selective does not cause any kind of damage to other insects or vertebrae fauna.

This news should be welcomed by those who are woken at night by the incessant buzz of these tiny invaders whose visits are often followed by irritating bites which in the worst scenario can cause illness especially as invasive species are now regularly observed.