By John Smith •
Published: 01 Mar 2024 • 11:59
One of the less shocking scenes from the Circus of Horrors
Credit: Circus of Horrors
Founded in 2006, the Circus of Horrors was the brainchild of a Spanish king of clowns Jesús César Silva González better known as Suso Silva.
Now aged 62, this award winning clown has decided to retire from performance and is saying goodbye to his fans in the new production, Requiem which features his on stage suicide as he recreates many of his most famous characters.
Nosferatu, Lucifer, El Loco, Suso Clown, each and every one of them will have a special place in Requiem but he will not make this farewell alone as other emblematic characters who have been part of the Circus of Horrors story will accompany him during his last performance.
This is a limited national tour and Requiem will run at the Almeria Fair Ground from April 4 to April 14 with tickets costing between €30 and €60 although some performances will see discounts of up to 30 per cent if booked via the Circus of Horrors website.
This is not a show for those easily offended or shocked and although anyone aged five or more can attend, it is recommended that due to the type of humour and the language that the ideal audience should be aged 16 and up.
As Suso Silva says about his retirement from the stage, “The universe will move forward with new characters, stories and shows which will bring new blood to the world of the Circus of Horrors.”
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
