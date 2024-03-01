Empowering tomorrow: Almuñecar’s Children’s Council

By Catherine McGeer •
Small voices, big ideas
ON February 26 the II Children’s Council Session was held in Almuñecar Town Hall. Yes, you read that right: children took centre stage and presented their proposals, complaints, and suggestions to enhance the town.
These young representatives, chosen through democratic processes by their peers in 5th and 6th grade from Almuñécar and La Herradura schools, have been diligently working on their ideas with the support of teachers and families for months. On the big day, they took their oath of office and elected their very own mayor.
Their clear vision, awareness of community issues, and innovative solutions can help local councillors reflect on what they can improve and learn from them. The town hall offered a heartfelt thank you to the children for their enthusiastic participation, and generosity, and for showing them that the future is in good hands. They also thanked the teachers, families, and the entire team behind this beautiful and necessary project.
