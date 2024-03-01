Flamenco Art in Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 01 Mar 2024 • 11:12

Women in Flamenco Photo: Facebook / Isabel Guerrero

The Museo del Grabado in Marbella is the setting for a performance of the art of Flamenco on Wednesday March 20 at 7pm.

The role of women in Flamenco Art has been fundamental in spite of the discrimination against women that society has historically maintained. Especially in singing and guitar playing.

In singing, it was very difficult for women to perform in public in Spain, as most of the time she needed her husband’s or her family’s permission. Women participated in theatres and some cafés, but not in gatherings which were almost exclusively for men.

Women in Flamenco

With guitar, women’s participation has been even less, possibly due to a lack of interest, but also for the reasons described above. One of the first flamenco guitarists was Aniya la gitana de Ronda, who played in Madrid,

This series of performances aims to highlight the figure of women in Flamenco: singing, dancing and guitar. Young female performers will illustrate with their singing, dancing and guitar playing, the leading figures of this art form.

Tickets can be collected from Museo del Grabado, Calle Hospital Bazán in Marbella.