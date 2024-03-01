By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 01 Mar 2024 • 11:15

Flamencopolis Photo: Facebook / Flamingo Productions

Every Friday in March, April and May at 10pm, Flamingo Productions will be staging a spectacular flamenco show at the Hotel Estival in Torrequebrada.

With more than 10,000 spectators, Flamencópolis presents its 4th season and, with it, the last chance to enjoy this wonderful and unique show in Andalucia. It is an Original proposal of Flamingo Productions, a ‘Variety Show‘ where Spanish Dance and Flamenco meet different cultures of the world and the various disciplines of the Performing Arts.

Two hours of pure entertainment together with 15 professional artists, dancers, musicians, comedians, acrobats and jugglers. With Flamencópolis you will enjoy Flamenco in an avant-garde production which pays homage to flamenco tradition and its roots.

The main objective of the cast is to offer the public an entertaining and unforgettable evening, pampering each and every guest and making them part of ‘Flamencópolis: where flamenco meets the world’.

Tickets are available from Corte Ingles: elcorteingles.es