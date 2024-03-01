gREAT sTRAITS in Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park • Updated: 01 Mar 2024 • 12:11

Dire Straits tribute in Estepona Photo: Facebook / gREAT sTRAITS

Who hasn’t listened to Sultans of swing’, ‘Romeo and Juliet’, ‘Brothers in arms’, ‘Tunnel of love’ or ‘Money for nothing’ by dIRE sTRAITS? ‘The great songs of dIRE sTRAITS’ is the new musical show by Óscar Rosende and his band gREAT sTRAITS, in which he pays tribute to the successful musical career of dIRE sTRAITS at the Felipe VI Auditorium Theatre of Estepona on Saturday March 16 at 9pm.

An authentic sonic journey with which to enjoy once again live the magic of all the greatest hits composed by Mark Knopfler, with 9 excellent musicians including Óscar Rosende, a Galician guitarist who even confused Knopfler himself and his band. In the words of Guy Fletcher (keyboard player of dIRE sTRAITS): “I was listening to him and I have to say that I thought it was one of our recordings”.

The biggest tribute in Europe

After more than 260 concerts in Germany, Luxembourg, France, Portugal and Spain playing Mark Knopfler with his previous project (he was the creator, founder and leader of “Brothers in Band” until 2019), Óscar Rosende presents his new band, gREAT sTRAITS to perform the wonderful musical work of dIRE sTRAITS.

“The great songs of dIRE sTRAITS” is the biggest tribute production to the British band in Europe, with a careful staging and an unmistakable sound quality: the most authentic recreation of the universe of the greatest hits of the mythical dIRE sTRAITS.

Known by the media as “the Galician Mark Knopfler” and acclaimed by dIRE sTRAITS fans internationally as one of the best interpreters of the Scottish guitarist, Óscar Rosende has been able to internalise Mark Knopfler’s essence and technique like no other, as well as his voice and his stage presence. Seeing and hearing Rosende on stage is a thrilling journey into the brilliant era of Mark Knopfler and the band “dIRE sTRAITS”.

For more information or tickets see the website: tafestepona.com