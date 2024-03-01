By Anna Ellis • Published: 01 Mar 2024 • 15:00

International Women's Day: Santa Pola empowers women. Image: Ayuntamiento de Santa Pola.

Santa Pola is gearing up to celebrate International Women’s Day with a bang!

This special day, observed every March 8 for over a century, is all about honouring women’s achievements, reflecting on their struggles, and advocating for progress.

The Councillor for Equality, Gela Roche, has confirmed that this year’s theme shines a spotlight on the remarkable women of Santa Pola, particularly in the realm of sports.

“This,” the Councillor confirmed, “is thanks to the hard work of journalist Jose Alberto Álvarez Rodriguez, who’s delved deep into the local sports scene, they’ve uncovered inspiring stories of female pioneers in athletics, weightlifting, volleyball, handball, and more.”

To showcase these incredible women, an exhibition titled “Woman and Sport” will be held at the House of Culture.

Featuring images from the Santa Pola Photographic Association, this exhibition will run until March 29, offering a fascinating glimpse into the intersection of women and sports in the community.