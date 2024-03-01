Make Spanish a pleasure not a chore

By John Smith • Published: 01 Mar 2024 • 12:37

Learning together Credit: Public domain

Young people aged between six and 16 are required by law to undergo formal education here in Spain and the best way that they can flourish is by learning Spanish.

Youngsters need Spanish

There are many excellent private schools which attract the children of parents who have arrived from another country and there are many reasons why they are considered most suitable for that child’s education.

It may be that they offer a foreign curriculum which will be ideal if the child wishes to return to their native land to extend their education or to live and work or it may be that the parents think that by mixing with other incoming children that theirs will find life easier.

At the end of the day however if the move to Spain isn’t intended as a short term posting, then the best way for young people to succeed and be fulfilled is if they can integrate into the local society.

That of course means that they need to learn, speak and understand Spanish and that is certainly not easy, especially if you come from a country that doesn’t have male and female endings to words or has such a wide range of tenses.

Language is a gift

Language is gift but except for a lucky few, it doesn’t come easy to learn a new one but as can be seen by simply looking around, it is certainly not impossible.

Schools offer so much help, but children spend more time at home than they do at school so the parents who have transported them to this, to them, foreign country have to encourage and support their learning.

One excellent way is to make learning a shared experience, so buy or download more than one copy of a Spanish language book and read it together, discussing meanings and by this also discover more about the culture of your host country.

Another is to watch Spanish films and programmes with subtitles in your own language as this will also help with understanding and pronunciation.

Treat learning the language as a pleasure rather than a chore so that the family that plays together really does stay together in harmony!