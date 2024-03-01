Murcia mourns the death of young cyclist

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 01 Mar 2024 • 10:47

Young Cyclist's Tragic Loss Image: San Pedro del Pinatar Town Hall

TRAGEDY struck the cycling community as 18-year-old Juan Pujalte Martínez, a promising rider for the Valverde Cycling Team, lost his life in a training accident near Escombreras, Cartagena. The young cyclist, from San Pedro del Pinatar, suffered a severe accident near Mount Calvary, leading to serious injuries. The Guardia Civil is investigating the accident, with a fall being the main theory.

Promising Talent Cut Short

Pujalte was a rising star in Murcian cycling and a member of the elite and under-23 squad of the Valverde Team Ricardo Fuentes. The Cycling Federation of the Region of Murcia conveyed its condolences. Despite his youth, Pujalte had already achieved notable feats, including completing the Titan Desert competition at the age of 16.

Condolences Flood Social Media

The cycling world mourns the loss of the talented athlete, flooding social media with condolences for Pujalte’s family and teammates. The Valverde Cycling Team, in a poignant statement, remembered Pujalte’s infectious smile and passion for life and cycling, expressing profound grief at the passing of their teammate.

