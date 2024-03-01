Murcia mourns the death of young cyclist

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 01 Mar 2024 • 10:47
Young Cyclist's Tragic Loss
Image: San Pedro del Pinatar Town Hall
TRAGEDY struck the cycling community as 18-year-old Juan Pujalte Martínez, a promising rider for the Valverde Cycling Team, lost his life in a training accident near Escombreras, Cartagena. The young cyclist, from San Pedro del Pinatar, suffered a severe accident near Mount Calvary, leading to serious injuries. The Guardia Civil is investigating the accident, with a fall being the main theory.
Pujalte was a rising star in Murcian cycling and a member of the elite and under-23 squad of the Valverde Team Ricardo Fuentes. The Cycling Federation of the Region of Murcia conveyed its condolences. Despite his youth, Pujalte had already achieved notable feats, including completing the Titan Desert competition at the age of 16.
The cycling world mourns the loss of the talented athlete, flooding social media with condolences for Pujalte’s family and teammates. The Valverde Cycling Team, in a poignant statement, remembered Pujalte’s infectious smile and passion for life and cycling, expressing profound grief at the passing of their teammate.
For more Costa Calida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.