Music, art and fun

Published: 01 Mar 2024 • 11:01
Photo of Nikelao 2023: Facebook / Ayutamiento Alhaurín de la Torre
The Youth Department of Alhaurín de la Torre Town Hall has organised the 3rd edition of Nikelao to be held on Saturday May 18. The event was created with the intention of becoming a meeting point for young creative people from all the arts and disciplines of Alhaurín de la Torre and other areas in Andalucia.
The Recinto Ferial de Alhaurín de la Torre will be the venue for the event, which will run from midday until midnight. The event includes live music by local and renowned artists, as well as photo and painting exhibitions and stands, among others. All activities will be free of charge.
Nikelao is aimed at both young creatives who are just starting out and those who have been working for years. For 2024 there will be several new features such as a bar service and food trucks. The bar will be run by Youth Correspondents and all proceeds will go to Divers@s and the Abrazo Amigo Association.
The Councillor for Youth, Iraya Villalba, has appealed to young people to attend and also to participate, whatever the discipline in which they excel, from crafts to photography, painting, music, design, drawing and so on, in order to achieve even greater success than 2023, which saw 1,800 people attend.
Registrations can now be made through the the following link: https://nikelao.webflow.io/
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
