Neater Heater – Fighting the winter blues

By EWN • Published: 01 Mar 2024 • 15:57

With winter still upon us many people will be deciding how best to keep their homes warm. The choices seem endless, confusing, and contradictory. There is no simple answer, or single best solution. Tony and Richard at Neater Heater have, however, got one solution that deserves serious consideration.

There are many reasons to choose electricity as your heating option. It is clean, requires no effort to maintain, and has a comparatively small installation cost. In fact Tony and Richard claim to be able to install a five heater system for the same price that many people pay just to have a gas bottle casita built. But once you have decided on electricity then you have even more choices to contend with. The Neater Heater team sympathise with you, because that is exactly where they were fifteen years ago. After discarding the unhealthy Gas Estuffas, and deciding to “Heat Electric” they tried various options – as customers-and realised one thing. There were no affordable good electric heaters on the market. Electric heaters tended to fall into one of the following categories.

Very expensive (€400-€800) but make a virtue of being economical,

Cheap to buy (But horrendously expensive to run) oil-filled heaters,

Economical to run (but inefficient) panel heaters.

With a great stroke of luck, it was while actively looking for a heater for his son’s room that Tony came across, and installed, some Norwegian BEHA convector heaters. That decision was life changing.

Discovering just how good these heaters were, Tony saw a business opportunity and approached his friend Richard Winter and between them they started Neater Heater.

As Richard explains; “The beauty about Neater Heaters is that they are simple but are built to the highest quality. It also helps that they look good. They use modern, state of the art technology, such as extruded Aluminium for the element, and a highly sensitive thermostat. This produces an affordable no-nonsense heater that works efficiently and economically to keep your home warm through those long cold winter nights”.

Our heaters are not only efficient, effective, and economical, but as you would expect from a Scandinavian product, they are extremely stylish and practical. There is a model that will suit anyone, from the BEHA, (Bluetooth option or Wi-Fi option) and the NEO Wi-Fi, so that you can control your heaters easily via a Wi-Fi APP but still being able to control them manually if preferred, or the trendy original style Neo with digital controls and a choice of colours and if you are limited for wall space then available for purchase are factory designed feet to enable the heater to be freestanding.

However, a few years ago we added the NEO Wi-Fi Compact model. This heater shares the design technology and ethos of the current NEO heaters, but it has two differences: It is much smaller in length, thus able to fit into tighter wall spaces, plus this model has the added bonus of a 2.5 kw version as well.

WWW.NEATERHEATER.ES OR Tel. 634 312 171 (WhatsApp available)

Sponsored