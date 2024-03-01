News in Brief: Costa Blanca

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 01 Mar 2024 • 12:34

Benissa building development Credit: Benissa Council

Benissa´s developments

Benissa City Council centres its new budgets on improving cleanliness, security and social services. €680, 505 have been allocated to the creation of the Day Centre, sports complex and a new Town Hall.

Forest surveillance

Calpe´s Civil Protection is holding a forest surveillance programme on alternate days in March by local volunteers. The programme is aimed at observing the effects of drought, reducing the risks of forest fires and controlling access to restricted areas.

Veterinary discounts

La Nucia holds the Campaign of Sterilization of Pets until the end of March. The Department of Animal Protection has reached an agreement with five local veterinary clinics to create a 20 per cent discount for all customers.

AI for rescue

Finestrat Local Police and Alicante Firefighters have put forward a programme to install drones and artificial intelligence, helping to rescue people lost in the mountains. A test run was successfully completed in Puig Campana.

Nutrition course

Alfas del Pi´s Youth Department is offering a new free course on nutrition on March 12, from 4 pm until 7.30 pm at the House of Culture. The session is aimed at people between the ages of 16 and 30.

Benidorm Fallas

Benidorm opens the Fallas season with the Josephine festivities from March 15 until March 19 on Gambo Street. The event is organised by the three commissions, Falla Benidorm Centre, Falla Rincon de Loix and Falla Els Tolls.