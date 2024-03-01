News Snippets from the European Press

By Linda Hall • Updated: 01 Mar 2024 • 10:57

UNIQUE FIND: A ring once worn by a Danish princess Photo credit: National Museum of Denmark

Denmark: Rare jewel METAL detectorist Lars Nielsen was “overwhelmed” when he unearthed a finely-worked gold ring in Emmerley, he said. According to National Museum of Denmark experts, the 22-carat gold ring with a red semi-precious stone was made around 1,500 years ago and probably worn by a woman from a royal family in the region.

Norway: Jammed up THE Norwegian Communications Authority (Nkom) revealed that GPS interference reported by pilots has escalated since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Throughout 2019 jamming by Russia occurred on only six days but increased to 122 days in 2022 and by 2023 interference had interrupted GPS on 294 days.

Afternoons only PARLIAMENT voted to retain the ban that prevents cinema screenings before 1pm on Sundays, with Children and Families minister Kjersti Toppe declaring that Sundays “should be different.” Despite the Sunday ban, cinemas nationwide are opening before 1pm on public holidays without encountering official opposition.

Italy: Home again JIHADISTAS in Mali released an Italian couple in their 60s and their son who were abducted in Koutila in May 2022, the Italian government announced. The family, all in good health despite the long period in captivity, are Jehovah’s Witnesses who were said to be preparing to set up a church in the area.

Getting on: ITALY is the European Union’s oldest country with an average age of more than 48, while 24 per cent of residents are over 65, statistics from Eurostat showed. The country’s overall population has grown by 3.4 per cent since 1991 but the number of over-80s has meanwhile increased from 3.3 per cent to 7.7 per cent.

Belgium: Snail mail ANNIE KNOCKAERT from As recently received a postcard she sent to her parents from Austria in 1980. Knowing that her parents were no longer alive, the local postman took it to Annie’s own address although the postal authorities could not say where the postcard had lain for 44 years or why it finally entered the system.

Broken chain BELGIUM’S Federal Agency for Food Chain Safety (FASFC) handled 450 complaints regarding homemade food and prepared meals bought online between 2022 and 2024. Inspectors found that most of the sellers were unregistered, although an FASFC permit was needed as they were responsible for the safety of their products.

German: Water war POLLUTANTS from Tesla’s Grunheide electric car company that are six times over permitted levels are contaminating the Berlin area’s drinking water, the local utility company complained. It has now asked the mayors of affected municipalities, demanding that the gigafactory is closed until a solution is found.

Friendly fire A GERMAN frigate taking part in the Red Sea mission to protect international shipping from Iran-backed Houthis opened fire on an apparently hostile drone. Both missiles missed their target and crashed into the sea, narrowly averting a friendly fire incident as the drone turned out to a be a US reconnaissance drone.

Netherlands: Rescue op TWO injured harbour porpoises were washed up in Noordwijk and Maasylakte respectively, although both are expected to survive, rescue group SOS Dolfijn said. The first clearly needed medical attention while the second was suffering from a severe respiratory infection following an attack by a grey seal.

No charge GRID operator Stedin wants to close electric vehicle charging stations each day between 4 and 9pm. The network was so over-burdened at this time that it was “bursting at the seams”, Stedin told broadcaster NOS, and attempts to reduce the power supply when charging during this peak period were not getting results.

France: Meat treat THE government would accede to farmers’ requests to ban the use of names associated with meat for plant-based products created inside France, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said. Misuse of vetoed terms like fillet, sirloin, rump steak, steak, escalope, ham, flank, and chuck could bring fines of between €1,500 and €7,500.

Not clever SCIENTISTS condemned €10 billion spending cuts that would slash €904 million from research allocations. The National Union of Scientific Research described the cutbacks as “incomprehensible” after Emmanuel Macron had earlier stressed the need to catch up with other countries’ research budgets.

Finland: Baltic outrage ENVIRONMENTALISTS reacted angrily after the South Finland regional authorities provided a Finnish-Chinese joint venture with environmental permit. They warned that the plant, which will produce an annual 60,000 tons of battery chemicals, would be able to discharge the factory’s untreated wastewater into the Baltic.

Job numbers A REPORT from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment published on February 27 revealed that the number of unemployed foreigners fell from its all-time high of 44,000 in December to 42,400 in January. This was the fifth-highest total in history and the highest- ever for January, the Ministry said.

Ireland: Running wild IRELAND is one of the world’s most ecologically-denuded countries with less than 2 per cent of native woodland compared with 80 per cent before the introduction of modern agriculture, declared rewilding advocate Eoghan Daltun, He maintains that rewilding would be more successful than ineffective reforestation schemes.

Twinkle toes DEXTER cows in Galway have been relocated to a coastal headland in the city’s Renmore district for a biodiversity scheme where council officials hope the grazing cattle will clear away long grass from the area. The cows were chosen for the project on the strength of their eating habits and smaller-than-usual hooves.

Portugal: Open all hours RECORDS show that between 2013 and 2022 the Portuguese worked more hours than the Spanish although Spain’s productivity outstripped Portugal’s, according to the National Statistics Institute (INE). On average, Portuguese employees worked a weekly 41.3 hours in 2022 compared with their neighbours’ 40.4 hours.

Mind the gap ARRONCHES near Portalegre has always had a bridge over the Abrilongo waterway to link Portugal and Spain although the present structure was funded by the European Union. Just 3.2 metres long and 1.45 metres wide, it is classed as an international bridge but can be used only by pedestrians and two-wheeled traffic.

Sweden: Hospital hacked A CYBER attack by still-unidentified hackers on the night of February 26-27 took out the telephones of the Sophiaemmet private hospital. The hospital shut down all its computers on security grounds but continued patient care as usual although all administrative duties had to be completed with pen and paper.

Gas peril HUNDREDS were evacuated from the headquarters of Sapo, Sweden’s security service on February 23, and eight people were hospitalised after traces of poison phosgene gas were detected by sensors on the roof of the building. Despite a Stockholm Administrative Board report recording the incident, Sapo insisted that no gas was present.