Retail rescue: Salobreña’s Eco-rastro market

Paw-some market
DISCOVER unique treasures at the Eco-rastro Market on Saturday, March 2, in Salobreña from 10 am to 2 pm. Hosted bi-monthly at Nuevo Parque La Fuente, this vibrant market supports Valle Verde Animal Rescue.
Featuring vintage items, stylish clothes, and exquisite handmade arts and crafts, it’s a haven for those seeking one-of-a-kind finds. Whether you’re a collector, a fashion enthusiast, or simply looking for a fun weekend activity, Ecorastro promises an eclectic blend of offerings. Mark your calendar for this community event that combines shopping with a cause, bringing people together to support animal welfare.
