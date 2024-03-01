Roman remains restored in l´Albir

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 01 Mar 2024 • 8:00

Museo Villa Romana in l´Albir Credit: Alfas del Pi Council

The Alfas del Pi City Council has begun the excavation and restoration of the Roman Villa of l´Albir, connecting it to the museum.

The project has been supported by the local, provincial and regional management, with a €217,000 funding from the Provincial Plan of Alicante Council.

The project was announced to the media by the Mayor, Vicente Arques alongside the Councilor of Heritage, Manuel Casado, and the municipal archaeologist and director of the Villa Romana de l´Albir Museum, Caroline Frias.

Caroline Frias highlighted the importance of enhancing the museum with this discovery: “It is one more step within the Recovery, Conservation and Dissemination Plan of our heritage to diversify the tourist offers of the municipality.”

It has been revealed that an oil mill from the 18th-19th century had been located here, near the villa, as the “productive centre” of the past area.

Work on connecting the newly discovered remains has already begun, rehabilitating the establishment and creating access to visitors in the near future.