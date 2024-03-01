By Kevin Fraser Park • Updated: 01 Mar 2024 • 10:47

Tapas route in Estepona : Wikimedia CC / Michal Osmenda

Estepona Council has opened registration for the 13th Ruta de la Tapa, to be held from April 12 to 14 as part of the event ‘Estepona lives its streets 2024’. The establishments who want to take part will be entered in the ‘Best Tapa 2024’ competition, which will be chosen by the customers.

Bars and restaurants located in Estepona can all register to participate in the ‘Best Tapa 2024′ competition. Frutas & Verduras Acosta will give each registered establishment a discount voucher of up to €100 off purchases for the preparation of their tapa. The winner will be presented with a plaque by the Town Hall, and will receive a cash prize of €1,000.

In addition to sampling the excellence of local gastronomy, participants will be able to take part in a draw for prizes when they collect at least five stamps from different establishments taking part in the Route.

Registrations, available at www.estepona.es, can be handed in completed at the Town Hall, addressed to the municipal delegation of Culture, until 15 March 2024.

In the meantime, lovers of tapas should save the date in their diaries.