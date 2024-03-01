See that girl, watch that scene

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 01 Mar 2024 • 10:52

ABBA - 50 years ago Photo: Flickr CC / Timo

A 50th anniversary celebration edition of ABBA’s Waterloo will be released in April. Yes it was that long ago: the Eurovision Song Contest final held in Brighton UK, which saw ABBA launch their career, winning with the song Waterloo, was on April 6, 1975 – 50 years ago.

ABBA have reached the UK Number One spot a total of nine times between 1974 and 1980 and today, the songs they created –written and produced by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, and sung by Agnetha Fältskog and Anni-Frid “Frida” Lyngstad – are regarded as an important part of the international music canon. In the 21st Century, ABBA are more popular than ever.

And you can help celebrate 50 years of one of the world’s most popular bands at Teatro Salón Varietes in Fuengirola on Saturday March 9 at 7.30pm and Sunday March 10 at 7pm. The shows feature The ABBA Experience, the original ABBA tribute band on the Costa del Sol with great costumes, dance routines and live musicians.

Discover your inner “Dancing Queen” and once again say “Thank you for the Music” with the coast’s leading ABBA tribute. Tickets are available from the box office or the website. Box office hours are 11am to 2.30pm Monday to Friday and 1 hour before each performance. For more information phone 952 47 45 42 or email boxoffice@salonvarietestheatre.com