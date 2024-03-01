Shooting incident shocks Fuengirola

By John Ensor •
Man admitted to Costa del Sol Hospital with gunshot wound.
News is emerging of an incident that happened in the early morning that has shocked the residents of Fuengirola.
In the early hours of Thursday, February 29, a shooting incident shattered the peace of the early hours in Fuengirola, raising alarms and prompting a swift response from the emergency services.
The distressing incident was reported on Paseo Rey de España, right outside a local shop in Fuengirola, as confirmed by Emergencias 112 Andalucia.
A 34-year-old man was the victim of the gun attack, leading to an urgent call for help around 4:00 am.
The emergency call was made after several witnesses reported a gunshot injury. They described a scene of panic, with the victim, who suffered a gun shot wound to the leg, conscious and lying on the stairs leading to the business premises.
In response, a coordinated effort by the Local Police, National Police, and medical teams was immediately set in motion. The injured man urgently required medical attention and was transported to the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella by a mobile ICU.
The efficiency and rapid response of the 112 emergency service, Local Police, National Police, and health services demonstrate a well-prepared strategy for dealing with such unforeseen events.
