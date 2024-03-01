Spanish police arrest two over stolen Francis Bacon paintings

By John Ensor • Published: 01 Mar 2024 • 20:05

Image of National police vehicle. Credit: interior.gob.es

An investigation to recover stolen artwork, by the Irish-born painter Francis Bacon, got a major breakthrough recently as Spanish police arrested two suspects.

On Thursday, February 29, the National Police in Madrid detained two individuals for their alleged involvement in receiving artworks by Francis Bacon, valued at €5 million each.

The operation is a significant breakthrough in the case that began in 2015, following the disappearance of five Bacon paintings from a private residence in Madrid. The collective value of these artworks is estimated at €25 million.

The investigation unfolds

The Historical Heritage Brigade’s diligent efforts have culminated in these recent arrests, shedding light on the whereabouts of two of the missing artworks.

This development brings the total number of recovered paintings to three, with two still unaccounted for. The probe has, so far, led to the apprehension of 14 suspects, all of whom are linked to this high-profile case.

A continuing quest for justice

The police report, published on Friday, March 1, states that the investigation will remain open until the two remaining works are recovered, and the successful arrest of other people who could be related to the events.

The authorities are committed to unearthing the full extent of this criminal network and retrieving all stolen pieces.

The significance of recovery

The recovery of these invaluable pieces of art not only represents a victory for law enforcement but also underscores the importance of protecting cultural heritage.

The National Police’s ongoing efforts exemplify the dedication required to combat art theft, a crime that robs society of its cultural treasures.

This case continues to develop, with the promise of more discoveries and arrests that will hopefully lead to the return of the remaining Bacon paintings.