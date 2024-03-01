Spring in Bioparc

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 01 Mar 2024 • 15:16

Guided tours for the Spring Photo Bioparc

With the month of March comes spring, the most exciting time in nature’s calendar. Winter comes to an end and all the wildlife begins to awaken from its long slumber. Many animal species are waiting for this warm season to enjoy it, a few months that become the perfect time to observe nature, its fauna and flora, its habits and learn about them. With this in mind, Bioparc Fuengirola is offering its visitors a wide range of free activities to awaken interest in the environment.

Through these new activities the park’s technical team will bring visitors, young and old, closer to the reality of endangered species, the natural habitats in which they live and discover the exciting world of nature and its conservation. They will be able to enjoy an unforgettable experience.

Guided tours, encounters in the local environment, children’s activities and camps are all included in the programme for the months of March, April and May. And it kicks off on March 16 and 17 to celebrate ‘World Sparrow Day’, children and adults will be able to get to know this special and endangered bird and enter the world of ornithology. The team will be waiting for interested visitors at the flamingo viewing point at Bioparc Fuengirola, at miiday.

Fun in the rainforest

This month will end with a new edition of the Easter camp ‘Aboard the Beagle’. Designed for children between 6 and 12 years old, this event is the perfect opportunity for the little ones to explore and learn while having fun in the middle of the rainforest. Those interested can register on Bioparc’s website.

On April 27, the Education and Herpetology team will travel to the Parque de las Presas de Fuengirola. This natural area of the town will host this family activity in to learn about the fascinating world of insects and participate in a workshop to create safe and cosy shelters for these little creatures.

The spring programme continues on May 11 and 12 with guided tours in order to get to know the park and the magic of its route in depth, observing and learning about dozens of species. At the end of the month, on May 25 and 26, there will be ‘The Magic of Biodiversity’, a fun workshop in which you can discover the secrets of the different habitats of the planet.

Activities that take place inside Bioparc are free of charge and included in the daily entrance fee, except for the camps which have an additional cost. For further information, see the website: