There’s an upcoming charity extravaganza, ‘Express Charity: The Sell-Out Event’, in support of the organisation, Afesol Salud Mental, and in association with Darkness into Light, dedicated to aiding those affected by suicide and self-harm.
Save the Date: Wednesday April 24 at 1pm at the Harbour Bar and Restaurant in Marbella. It will be an unforgettable afternoon of elegance and compassion as everyone unites for a noble cause. Be part of something special, to raise much-needed funds to support mental health initiatives.
The event will feature a lunch and fashion show so that you can indulge in a delectable meal while being treated to a dazzling display of the latest fashion trends.
A pre-paid reservation is necessary so secure your spot early by making full payment in advance as limited seats are available. This event is renowned for its rapid sell-out, so don’t delay – book your spot today and ensure you don’t miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to make a difference while enjoying an afternoon of glamour and goodwill.
The price is €45 which includes a glass of cava and €10 of that will be going to charity. Contact the organiser via the Facebook page for more information and to reserve your place and be a part of this impactful event.
