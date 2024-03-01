Town makeover: Santiago de la Ribera streets transformed

By Catherine McGeer •
Street transformation
IN a bid to enhance the living experience for residents and visitors in Santiago de la Ribera, the San Javier Town Council has invested €401,000 in a comprehensive town renewal project for various streets in the area. Notable roads like Coronel Miguel Ivorra and Piragüsita José Antonio Lucas have undergone a transformative makeover, featuring new paths, pavement lighting, and other essential amenities.
Covering an impressive 2,200 square metres of pavement and 5,500 square metres of road resurfacing, the project has revitalised the streets between the ‘Príncipe de Asturias’ gardens and the General Air Academy. Mayor José Miguel Luengo, who oversaw the project’s completion alongside Public Services Councillor María Dolores Ruiz, emphasised that this work directly addresses the needs of the community, significantly improving the quality of life for both residents and visitors.
