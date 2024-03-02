Almuñecar’s caterpillar campaign

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 02 Mar 2024 • 8:00
Almuñécar Council Acts Swiftly
Image: Shutterstock/ Carol La Rosa
IN an effort to safeguard public spaces, the Almuñécar Town Council has launched a two-week campaign to eliminate nests of processionary caterpillars from local parks, with a particular focus on the Mediterranean Park in Taramay.
Carlos Ferrón, the Council’s Agriculture and Rural Environment Councillor, stated that local workers are diligently removing and destroying nests primarily found in pine trees and similar species. Despite previous treatments, the Mediterranean Park continues to face this issue, posing a potential risk of urticaria or allergic reactions upon contact.
As spring approaches, processionary caterpillars, previously concentrated in nests atop pine trees during winter, start descending to the ground. The Council aims to address this before the onset of spring, urging everyone to report any nests or caterpillars to the Almuñécar Town Council. Ferrón also emphasised not to touch or approach the caterpillars or nests and advised seeking medical attention if any allergic reactions are noticed.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
