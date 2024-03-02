Almuñecar’s caterpillar campaign

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 02 Mar 2024 • 8:00

Almuñécar Council Acts Swiftly Image: Shutterstock/ Carol La Rosa

IN an effort to safeguard public spaces, the Almuñécar Town Council has launched a two-week campaign to eliminate nests of processionary caterpillars from local parks, with a particular focus on the Mediterranean Park in Taramay.

Targeting Processionary Caterpillar Nests in Mediterranean Park

Carlos Ferrón, the Council’s Agriculture and Rural Environment Councillor, stated that local workers are diligently removing and destroying nests primarily found in pine trees and similar species. Despite previous treatments, the Mediterranean Park continues to face this issue, posing a potential risk of urticaria or allergic reactions upon contact.

Removal of Nests from Pine Trees to Mitigate Health Risks

As spring approaches, processionary caterpillars, previously concentrated in nests atop pine trees during winter, start descending to the ground. The Council aims to address this before the onset of spring, urging everyone to report any nests or caterpillars to the Almuñécar Town Council. Ferrón also emphasised not to touch or approach the caterpillars or nests and advised seeking medical attention if any allergic reactions are noticed.

