Calpe Blau – Marine Maintenance

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 02 Mar 2024 • 9:13

Calpe coast Credit: Calpe Council

Calpe City Council has cooperated with regional associations to raise awareness of marine preservation and heritage.

From March 6 until March 10, 18 organisations will hold public presentations about the threats faced by the local beaches, inspiring the residents to take action and build an understanding of the environmental and touristic effects of marine damage.

The first few days will focus on informing the participants about the natural resources of Calpe and the threats that the Mediterranean coasts are currently facing. Exhibitions, documentaries and debates will be presented.

On Saturday the 9th, an exhibition on the sustainability and repercussions of fish farms will be displayed, followed by the celebration of the Blue Night: an evening of music and light illumination.

Participation is available free of charge.

Calpe Blau marks this as their first event and looks forward to creating more programmes in the future.