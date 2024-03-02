Celebrating Mallorca’s culinary heritage

By John Ensor • Published: 02 Mar 2024 • 20:07

Journalist honoured for services to Mallorcan gastronomy. Credit: conselldemallorca.cat

The Flor de Almendro (Almond Blossom Award) 2024, a prestigious accolade, was presented to Lydia Esther Corral, a veteran gastronomic journalist.

The award was in recognition for her remarkable contribution in promoting Mallorcan cuisine and local products.

This recognition, bestowed by the Consell de Mallorca and the PGI Almendra de Mallorca, underscores Corral’s significant role in highlighting the island’s culinary treasures through her work spanning over a quarter-century.

Llorenc Galmes, the president of the Consell de Mallorca, lauded Corral’s efforts in a ceremony held at the picturesque Son Gallard Vell almond farm: ‘We thank Lydia. . .for her contribution to the knowledge of Mallorcan products, our traditions and recipes that have contributed to understanding our Mallorcan society a little more in depth.’

Galmes’ speech underscored the almond’s integral role in Mallorcan culture and agriculture, describing it as a cornerstone of the landscape and local gastronomy: ‘Our Mallorcan almond is much more than an extraordinary fruit of excellent quality in all its varieties and with its own, very characteristic flavour,’ he added.

The event, attended by key figures from various sectors, further celebrated the almond’s versatility. Pilar Amate, the Minister of Economic Promotion, remarked on the almond’s uniqueness and its pivotal role in traditional Mallorcan dishes.

Miquel Riera, president of the PGI Almendra de Mallorca, thanked Corral for her pivotal role in enhancing awareness of this cherished local product.

The award itself, a beautifully crafted ceramic jar by Miquel Segura, is symbolic of the deep-rooted connection between Mallorcan culture and its almonds.

The gathering, which featured an array of almond-based delicacies, served as a testament to the island’s rich culinary heritage and the collaborative spirit of its food sector.

This accolade not only honours Corral’s illustrious career but also reinforces the importance of Mallorca’s almond in the cultural and gastronomic landscape, inviting residents and visitors alike to explore and cherish these local flavours.