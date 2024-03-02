Crime didn’t pay for diamond heist

By Linda Hall • Updated: 02 Mar 2024 • 20:38

SCHIPHOL AIRPORT: KLM aircraft in 2005 when the heist was carried out Photo credit: CC/Dale Coleman

TWO men convicted of the 2005 diamond robbery at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport were shocked to learn that they must repay millions.

They belonged to a gang dressed in KLM uniforms who hijacked an armoured car in a secure area of Schiphol airport and made off with uncut diamonds and jewellery worth at least €73 million.

Some of the diamonds were later found in their getaway vehicle, a KLM van, but the remainder of their haul valued at around €39.5 million disappeared into thin air.

The robbery went down in history not only as the Netherland’s largest-ever diamond robbery but also because the thieves were able to breach an area which until then had been regarded as totally secure.

The five men and two women behind the heist were finally arrested in Spain and Amsterdam. Four of them were imprisoned in 2019, two were found not guilty and one died. Those who were jailed were temporarily released in 2020 while the courts heard their appeals and during this time, one of them – identified as Errol H V and now aged 59 – disappeared.

Regarded as the brains behind the robbery, he received a 9.5-year sentence in absentia in 2021 and was arrested in Ibiza in February 2024.

Marlon D, who actually carried out the theft with Errol HV, was arrested in Amsterdam in December 2023, the Netherlands’ newspaper, Telegraaf said.

A Haarlem court has confirmed that each must pay approximately €1.7 million while former KLM employee Ramazan N (49), who supplied the KLM uniforms and van, must find €850,000.

Esther S (56), convicted of money-laundering and also partner of the deceased gang member, must repay €250,000.

According to reports in the Dutch media, Errol HV was “surprised” at the amount he will have to pay.

“I have been convicted for something I have done. This is true. But I am shocked by the fee I must pay. I do not have that amount of money,” he said.

Meanwhile, he is said to be working on a documentary about the notorious heist.

“I am going to say what I have done. Hopefully, I can pay the fee from the proceeds,” he added.