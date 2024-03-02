Elche's hidden gems draw global attention.

By Anna Ellis •
Since its inauguration just a few months ago, Elche’s El Hort dels Pontos has welcomed 3,187 visitors from various parts of the world.
At the national level, visitors have come from autonomous communities such as Andalusia, Catalonia, Madrid, and the Basque Country, among others.
Additionally, tourists from European countries as well as regions outside the continent, including Australia, Colombia, Ecuador, and the United States, have seized the opportunity to explore this unique environment.
Located in an orchard within the Historical Palm Grove of Elche, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, El Hort dels Pontos serves as an informative space for traditional agriculture.
As the oldest traditional garden house in the city, it has undergone comprehensive restoration and is now open for visits from Tuesday to Sunday, from 10:00.AM until 2:00.PM a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Similarly, the Torre de Vaíllos, which reopened in August 2023 after eight years of closure, has already welcomed 4,004 visitors.
The Torre de Vaíllos, situated on Avenida Alcalde Vicente Quiles is open on Saturdays and Sundays, offering free access to the general public from 10:00.AM until 2:00.PM.
